Former Miss Arizona contestants say they were bullied

A former Miss Arizona and two past contestants say pageant organizers bullied, belittled or forced them to lie, but top officials dispute the allegations.
The Arizona Republic reports Miss Arizona 2015 Madi Esteves says Miss Arizona leaders forced her to lie and say that she attended Arizona State University, alter the name of her charitable mission and change her appearance in ways she did not want. She says they kicked her out of a major event and disregarded her opinions.
Two top executives and the board of Miss Arizona dispute the claims.
Esteves says she was inspired to go public by Miss America 2018 Cara Mund, who wrote an open letter in August that accused the national organization of bullying.
Miss Arizona and other state organizations have different board members and executives than the national contest.
