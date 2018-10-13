Icelandic sculptor to guide visitors through outdoor exhibit

A sculptor from Iceland will be at a Louisiana college in the upcoming week to guide visitors through her outdoor sculpture series called Borders.
Eleven pairs of life-sized androgynous human figures were installed around Centenary College in Shreveport in early October.
The figures are naked, earless, and have their eyes closed. Each pair includes one figure of cast iron and one of cast aluminum.
Sculptor Steinunn Thórarinsdóttir (STAY-nin THOHR-ihr-inz-DAH-tihr) will be at Centenary on Friday, Oct. 19, and the 5 p.m. artist's walk is free.
In a video on her website, Thorarinsdottir says, "These figures form a border where the viewer can cross."
They were in Baton Rouge until July. During their removal, one was missing. Police said it was found in a parking lot after someone called Crimestoppers.
