Stolen Stradivarius found after decades comes to life again

In this photo provided by Chris Lee, Juilliard student Nathan Meltzer, recipient of the “Ames, Totenberg” Stradivari of 1734, plays the instrument in New York on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. The Stradivarius stolen from the late violinist Roman Totenberg and miraculously found more than three decades later has a new life, under the chin of the budding 18-year-old virtuoso. (Chris Lee via AP) Chris Lee AP