Ray Galton, writer of classic British sitcoms, dies at 88

FILE - In this May 9, 2014 file photo, Ray Galton, left, and Alan Simpson stand in front of an English Heritage blue plaque, at the unveiling, outside 20 Queen’s Gate Place, London. Screenwriter Ray Galton, who co-wrote the landmark British comedy series “Hancock’s Half Hour” and “Steptoe and Son,” has died at age 88. Galton’s family said Saturday Oct. 6, 2018, that he died the previous evening after a “long and heartbreaking battle with dementia.” PA via AP, File Justin Tallis