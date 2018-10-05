Swedish girl Saga pulls out pre-Viking era sword from lake

This photo taken in July 2018 and released by the Jonkopings lans Museum on Friday, Oct. 5 2018 shows a pre-Viking era sword in Jonkopings, Sweden. Mikael Nordstrom of the local Jonkoping County museum says 8-year-old Saga Vanecek was helping her father with his boat in the Vidostern lake when she stepped on an 85-centimeter (34-inch) sword in a holster made of wood and leather, believed to be about 1,500 years old. Jonkopings lans Museum via AP Annie Rosen