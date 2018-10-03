Why was Kanye West at Pitbull’s charter school in Miami’s Little Havana?

Kanye West decided to spend Wednesday afternoon on a guided tour of SLAM!, the charter school in Little Havana partially founded by Pitbull — and live Tweeting his tour.
Most of the videos feature charter school giant Academica CEO Fernando Zulueta either showing off SLAM’s facilities or talking about school culture.
Much of the school culture was walking with students down Northwest Seventh Street or Northwest 12th Avenue by the time West posted most of his Tweets. School was almost out when West began his tour and students don’t appear in any of the photos or videos.
Comments