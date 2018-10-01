New Okinawa chief embodies complexity of Japan’s US bases

In this Sept. 30, 2018, photo, Denny Tamaki celebrates his victory with supporters in the election for Okinawa governor in Naha city. Tamaki is the first Amerasian elected leader of Okinawa, and he is promising to reduce the U.S. military presence on the southwestern Japanese islands. With a Marine as his father, Tamaki represents to many the complex problems of Okinawa. He is also emerging as a new kind of leader, standing for diversity in a nation long known for uniformity and conformity. But what he can do on the bases remains a huge challenge, as many expect Japan’s national government to bulldoze its plan. Kyodo News via AP Koji Harada