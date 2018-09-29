Vegas garden gives families, shooting victims place to mourn

In this Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, photo, a photo of Las Vegas shooting victim Erick Silva, center, hangs on a wall at a memorial garden under construction in Las Vegas. The small garden is home to photos, crosses, ribbons and dozens of other items placed in memory of the 58 people who were killed on Oct. 1, 2017, in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. For their families and those who survived the massacre at a country music festival, this garden created by volunteers in the days that followed is a place to mourn and heal. John Locher AP Photo