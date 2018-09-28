SeaWorld’s newest thrill ride Infinity Falls gets an opening date —finally

Attention, fun seekers: Start planning your trip to Orlando. Like now.
Because the highly anticipated Infinity Falls ride at SeaWorld will open to the public on Oct .4 at noon, the theme park announced on Friday.
The rafting adventure is intended to simulate whitewater rafting through a rain forest, complete with 40-foot plunge over a waterfall. It was previously slated to open this summer.
“Infinity Falls features roaring rapids, soaking fountains and a record-setting 40-foot waterfall drop, all against the backdrop of a rainforest utopia,” reads a release. “Get ready to drop, scream and get soaked.”
The roughly four-minute ride begins with an elevator that will lift each eight-passenger raft, then launch it into the “river.”
It’s located between Nautilus Theater and Shamu Stadium in the former SEA Garden.
“From the excitement of the thrilling rapids, to the unique vertical lift element, Infinity Falls is an adventure that appeals to the entire family,” said Mark Pauls, president of SeaWorld Orlando Parks.
SeaWorld’s interim CEO John T. Reilly told the Miami Herald: “We’re just looking forward to opening what we think is going to be one of the best, if not the best, rapid rides in the world.”
Height minimum? 42 inches.
More info: seaworldentertainment.com
