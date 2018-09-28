For Route 91 survivors, ‘Country Strong’ means community

In this Sept. 25, 2018, photo, Heather Melton sits on a patio at her home in Big Sandy, Tenn., as the sun sets over the Big Sandy River. Heather and her husband, Sonny Melton, were in the final stages of building the home when Sonny died when he was shot while protecting Heather at the Route 91 Harvest Festival mass shooting in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2017. Now a year later, many survivors, who were already bonded through the music, have formed a tight-knit, encouraging community as they heal, support and remember. They call themselves “Country Strong.” Mark Humphrey AP Photo