Superman to The Fonz: Vintage lunchbox collection on sale

In this Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 photo, owner J. Louis Karp opens a case of vintage lunch boxes at Main Auction Galleries Inc., in downtown Cincinnati. Karp, a longtime auctioneer of Cincinnati-area estates has come upon a Baby Boomer delight: hundreds of vintage lunchboxes featuring the heroes of their childhood’s comic books, TV shows, cartoon strips, movies and more. John Minchillo AP Photo