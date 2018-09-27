Tiger Effect creating excitement for Ryder Cup and next year

Tiger Woods of the US stands on the fairway during a practice round for the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. The 42nd Ryder Cup will be held in France from Sept. 28-30, 2018, at the Albatros Course of Le Golf National. Francois Mori AP Photo