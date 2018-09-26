Wisconsin museum with large angel collection is closing

In this Sept. 13, 2018, photo, Joyce Berg talks about her angel collection at The Angel Museum in Beloit, Wis. The museum’s final day will be Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Berg and her late husband hold a Guinness World Record, with more than 13,000 angels. Berg said they are closing after 20 years due to insufficient funds, membership, corporate sponsors and volunteers. Carrie Antlfinger AP Photo