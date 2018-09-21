Black Eyed Peas tackle gun violence, immigration in videos

FILE - In this June 30, 2018 file photo, Taboo from Black Eyed Peas performs “Where is the Love?” at the “Families Belong Together: Freedom for Immigrants” March in Los Angeles. The Black Eyed Peas tackle gun violence at schools and immigration in two new music videos for their song, “Big Love.” The trio released the videos Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 AP, File Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision