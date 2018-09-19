5 great binge shows for a day off from work, off from school or just on the couch

Maybe you’ve got the day off with no obligations. Or, maybe it’s a rainy weekend day, perfect for snuggling under blankets, drinking tea with honey (or something else) and consuming media.
If you’ve read all the books, magazines and newspapers (digital or print) in your house or are just in the mood for screen entertainment, here’s our list of five great binge watches to get you through the day. And maybe other days like this one.
▪ The Law & Orders — Even if you just have regular old television, you can do this one. Among the original “Law & Order” (1990-2010), spinoff “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (1999-present), or second spinoff “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” (2001-2011), there’s an episode playing somewhere among your channels or services. If you’ve got access to all three, you can do something funky like watch only episodes with actors who were regulars on “The Sopranos.”
▪ Ozark — Makes the list more because of timing than quality (this is no “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” or “The Office” yet). Season Two just dropped on Netflix a few weeks ago. Be the first in your pop culture circle to blow through it.
▪ The Wire — Judge for yourself if former Baltimore Sun cops reporter David Simon really did concoct the best television series ever. Even if you decide it isn’t, you’ll marvel at the brilliant multilayered acting and writing. Not many shows can pull off a murder investigation scene with dialogue comprised entirely of Eff Word variations.
▪ American Greed — CNBC’s hour-long documentaries on white collar crime can be as addictive as they are cautionary. And there’s even a South Florida American Greed drinking game. We’re not allowed to give you the rules.
▪ Twilight Zone — Obviously, the inclusion of the original holiday binge watch is in the “Eye of the Beholder.” If you’ve held off in the the past, there’s “Time Enough at Last” to indulge. There’s a signpost up ahead...
