Diversity song, Betty White and a proposal among Emmys best moments
An ensemble of actors sang a song about the diversity issue in Hollywood called, "We Solved It," beloved actress Betty White made an appearance and Glenn Weiss won the Emmy for directing the Oscars telecast before proposing to his girlfriend.
Aretha Franklin's casket arrived on August 31, 2018 at Detroit's Greater Grace Temple for her funeral. Guests in attendance included Smokey Robinson, Bill Clinton, Ariana Grande, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, the Rev. Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson.
Taylor Swift paid tribute to the late Aretha Franklin on August 28 during a concert in the legend’s hometown of Detroit. In clips shared by fans, Swift spoke about Franklin’s impact on music, and her fight for feminism and civil rights.
These goats were found terrified on the subway tracks in Brooklyn, NY. Farm Sanctuary Board Member Tracey Stewart and her husband Jon helped to rescue them and get them to a sanctuary in Watkins Glen, NY.
President Donald Trump added to the many tributes to Aretha Franklin following her passing on Thursday. "She brought joy to millions of lives," said Trump during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on August 16, 2018.
Listen to thousand of singers who joined in a live-stream sing-along from the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, Berkeley, San Diego, Riverside and Fresno. Local singers gathered at the Sacramento Community Theater Saturday, July 21.
Student survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School deliver an emotional performance of "Seasons of Love" from the musical "Rent" at the Tony Awards. Drama teacher Melody Herzfeld was honored for her heroic actions during the shooting.
Minnesota police have released video footage of the moment officers discovered pop legend Prince dead at his Paisley Park mansion on April 21, 2016. It shows Prince’s lifeless body concealed partially behind a wall at his home in Chanhassen.