Widow turns Rochester home into museum for late sculptor

ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, SEPT. 24 - In this January 2013 photo, Arlyn Gagnon creates a musical tone by caressing her fingers across her late husband Charles E. Gagnon’s last sculpture titled “The Guardian Angel” at her home in Rochester, Minn. Gagnon, widow of sculptor Charles Eugene Gagnon, has been transforming her home into a showcase for her late husband’s bronze sculptures. She opened the doors to the public last month The Rochester Post-Bulletin via AP Joe Michaud-Scorza