10 Things to Know for Today

Thomas Lee, left, gets help from Stoney Williamson, right, lifting a generator into his home which flooded two years ago from Hurricane Matthew in Nichols, S.C., Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Few places in South Carolina are more worried about the possibility of disastrous inland flooding from Hurricane Florence’s heavy rain than the town of Nichols. “If it floods like this again, you can just tell Nichols goodbye,” Lee said. David Goldman AP Photo