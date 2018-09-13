Actor Kevin Hart principal for day at Dallas school

Actor Kevin Hart suggested some kid-friendly changes during a stop at a Dallas campus to promote his new movie "Night School."
Hart on Wednesday was named interim principal for a day at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts .
Hart told hundreds of cheering students, who weren't told in advance of his appearance, that "we're going to eat chicken nuggets every day."
Hart also encouraged students at the magnet school, with a curriculum focusing on the arts, not to be discouraged when told "no."
Hart said, "Nobody knows your talent, except you. Nobody knows what you're capable of, except you."
"Night School," also featuring Tiffany Haddish, focuses on adults attending night school toward earning a GED certificate. The movie is in theaters Sept. 28.
