Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono, center, gestures talks about Asia’s Geopolitcal Outlook in the ongoing World Economic Forum on ASEAN at the National Convention Center Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 in Hanoi, Vietnam. Listening at left is South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Lynn Kuok, International Institute of Strategic Studies, Singapore. The World Economic Forum has attracted hundreds of participants with the theme: ASEAN 4.0: Entrepreneurship and the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Bullit Marquez AP Photo
Japan’s foreign minister says country to open to foreigners

The Associated Press

September 13, 2018 02:00 AM

HANOI, Vietnam

Japan's foreign minister says his country is bound to accept more foreign workers as its own population is on the brink of a steep decline.

Taro Kono told a World Economic Forum meeting in Hanoi that Japan gains "value added" by accepting foreigners willing to assimilate.

He cited tennis star Naomi Osaka, daughter of a Japanese mother and a Haitian father, as an example of the benefits of diversity. Osaka is being lauded in Japan as the first from the country to win a Grand Slam singles tennis title, an accomplishment that provoked debate over what it means to be Japanese.

Kono says Japan is drafting a new work permit system and gearing up to open its labor market.

Japan's quickly aging population has been shrinking for several years.

