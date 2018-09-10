Nixon slams mailer questioning her support for Jewish people

FILE - In this combination of file photos, New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon, left, speaks during a Democratic primary debate in Hempstead, N.Y., on Aug. 29, 2018, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a press conference in New York on July 18, 2018. Nixon’s campaign is crying foul over a Democratic Party mailer supporting Cuomo that says Nixon “won’t stand strong” for Jewish residents and has been silent on rising anti-Semitism. Two of Nixon’s children are being raised in the Jewish faith. Invision, File J. Conrad Williams Jr./Newsday Pool, and Evan Agostini