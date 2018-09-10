1995 Miss Universe dies following long-term illness

FILE- In this Jan. 19, 1996, file photo, reigning Miss Universe 1995 Chelsi Smith, left, gives a congratulatory kiss to Adeline Ong Siew Fong, 23, after being crowned as Miss Malaysia/Universe in Kuala Lumpur. Local media cites a statement by the family of Smith that says the pageant winner died Saturday at 45-years-old following a long-term illness. C.F. Tham, File AP Photo