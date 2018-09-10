Israeli music scene jolted by international boycott movement

FILE - In this June 22, 2012 file photo, singer Lana Del Ray performs at the Isle of Wight festival, southern England. A string of cancellations has turned an Israeli music festival into the latest battleground between Israel and a BDS, Palestinian-led international boycott movement. On Aug. 31, 2018, Del Rey announced that she was withdrawing from the Meteor Festival after an intense BDS lobbying campaign. Jim Ross, File AP Photo