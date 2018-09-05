Chinese e-commerce tycoon part of celebrity tech elite

FILE - In this file photo taken Thursday, May 22, 2014, Liu Qiangdong, also known as Richard Liu, CEO of JD.com, raises his arms to celebrate the IPO for his company at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York. JD.com, China’s No. 2 e-commerce service, is headquartered in Beijing. The Chinese e-commerce billionaire who faces a possible rape accusation in Minneapolis built his business by promising honesty in a market plagued by fraud and fakes. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo