NBC’s ‘Law & Order’ franchise adding new hate-crimes drama

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, file photo, producer Dick Wolf attends TV Guide Magazine’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” 400th episode celebration, in New York. NBC’s “Law & Order” franchise is adding what the network calls a “relevant” new series about hate crimes. The network said Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, it’s ordered 13 episodes of “Law & Order: Hate Crimes.” The drama from “Law & Order” creator Dick Wolf is based on New York state’s Hate Crimes Task Force. AP, File Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision