Abu Dhabi delays exhibition of da Vinci’s ‘Salvator Mundi’

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2017 file photo, an employee poses with Leonardo da Vinci’s “Salvator Mundi” on display at Christie’s auction rooms in London. Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism announced Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, that the unveiling of the “Salvator Mundi” at the Louvre Abu Dhabi has been indefinitely postponed. Kirsty Wigglesworth, File AP Photo