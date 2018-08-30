Taylor Swift holds moment of silence for Aretha Franklin

Taylor Swift paid tribute to the late Aretha Franklin on August 28 during a concert in the legend’s hometown of Detroit. In clips shared by fans, Swift spoke about Franklin’s impact on music, and her fight for feminism and civil rights.
