Judge gives deadline for plans to save Franklin’s birthplace

FILE - This Thursday, Aug. 14, 2018, file photo shows the home where soul singer Aretha Franklin was born in Memphis, Tenn. A judge is giving all the parties involved in the future of Franklin’s former Tennessee home 45 days to come with a plan to restore the dilapidated structure. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018, in Detroit. She was born in the south Memphis house in 1942. Her family moved away from Memphis about two years later. Karen Pulfer Focht, File AP Photo