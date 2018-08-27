Ernie Banks’ hometown plans statue to honor ‘Mr. Cub’

this July 19, 2018 photo shows a maquette of the statue of Ernie Banks by artist Emmanuel Gillespie in an area where the 6-foot tall sculpture will be placed at Booker T. Washington High School in Dallas. Many hard-core local sports fans probably don’t know that one of Major League Baseball’s greatest heroes grew up in Dallas. In September when the 6-foot bronze sculpture of Mr. Cub, Ernie Banks will be installed. The Dallas Morning News via AP Jae S. Lee