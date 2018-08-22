Lost Jagger-Simon duet found after more than 45 years

IN THIS TWO PHOTO COMBO, with Carly Simon, left, and Mick Jagger at right. It is revealed Wednesday Aug. 22, 2018, that a lost Mick Jagger duet with Carly Simon has been found more than 45-years after it was first recorded apparently in 1972, with Jagger and Simon seemingly sitting together at a piano and singing a slow love ballad thought to be named “Fragile”. FILE PHOTOS : LEFT - photo dated Nov. 19, 1971, songwriter and singer Carly Simon. RIGHT - file photo dated March 26, 1971, Mick Jagger, of the Rolling Stones rock group during a farewell performance at the Marquee Club, on Wardour Street in London. (AP Photo, TWO FILE PHOTO COMBO)