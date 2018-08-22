Ex-NFLer Incognito accused of threatening funeral home staff

This undated photo provided by the Scottsdale Police Department shows former NFL offensive lineman Richie Incognito. Authorities say Incognito has been arrested on charges he threatened to shoot employees of a funeral home. Scottsdale, Ariz., police say Incognito is being held on suspicion of misdemeanor charges of threats and disorderly conduct. Incognito was at the funeral home Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, to make arrangements for his father, who died last weekend. (Scottsdale Police Department via AP)