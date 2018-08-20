MTV launches drive to get young people to vote

FILE - In this April 17, 2018, file photo, Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment commissioner Julie Menin, center, Darren Pfeffer, executive vice president of MSG live, left, and Bruce Gillmer, global head of music/talent MTV International announce the MTV VMAs’ return to New York City and symbolic street renaming outside Radio City Music Hall in New York. MTV is launching its first-ever drive to encourage young people to register and vote during a midterm election year. The youth-centric network will unveil the effort at the Video Music Awards on Monday, Aug. 20. AP, File Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision