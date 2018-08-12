Art museum to feature paintings by rocker Mellencamp

FILE - In this Thursday, June 14, 2018, file photo, John Mellencamp performs on stage during the 49th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York. The Butler Institute of American Art in Youngstown, Ohio, has announced a new exhibition of paintings by rocker John Mellencamp, known for his expressionistic oil portraits and other works. “John Mellencamp: Expressionist” opens Sept. 20 and runs through Nov. 18. It will include portraits and mixed-media pieces. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File) Brad Barket Brad Barket/Invision/AP