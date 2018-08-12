Nebraska inmate seeks new evidence in decades-old slayings

This photo provided by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services shows Jeff Boppre, who is serving two consecutive life sentences for the fatal 1988 shootings of two people in western Nebraska. Boppre is seeking to reopen the case by using new technology to identify fingerprints left at the crime scene. He has maintained his innocence for 30 years and believes he was framed. His request for courts to take another look at his case comes as a new documentary nearing completion calls into question his guilt. (Nebraska Department of Correctional Services via AP) AP