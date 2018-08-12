His name is Idris Elba, but will he be first black Bond?

FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, April 14, 2015, actor Idris Elba poses for photographers during the MIPTV, International Television Programme Market, in Cannes, southern France. British actor Idris Elba has stoked speculation he may take over the role of James Bond when Daniel Craig steps aside, offering an enigmatic Twitter post Sunday Aug. 12, 2018, saying “my name’s Elba, Idris Elba,’’ fuelling the buzz about him becoming the first black Bond. FILE AP Photo