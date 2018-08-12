The Latest: Polls close in Hawaii primary election

FILE - In this July 24, 2018, file photo, former U.S. Rep. Ed Case greets evening commuters while campaigning for the U.S. congressional seat representing urban Honolulu, in Honolulu. Hawaii voters head to the polls this weekend for a primary election that will most likely settle the outcome of this year’s major races. That’s because the Democratic Party continues to overwhelmingly dominate Hawaii politics. Audrey McAvoy, File AP Photo