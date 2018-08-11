Trump still fuels racial divide a year after Charlottesville

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, a counter demonstrator uses a lighted spray can against a white nationalist demonstrator at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va. There has been no reset, no moment of national healing. One year after blaming “both sides” for violent clashes between white supremacists and counterprotesters, President Donald Trump stills flirts with racially tinged rhetoric _ and feels little blowback from Republican leaders or GOP voters when he does. Black leaders and Democrats argue Trump’s tone and actions on race have gotten even worse in the months since the clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia. Steve Helber, File AP Photo