‘Superman’ actress Margot Kidder’s death ruled a suicide

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2000 file photo, actress Margot Kidder, who dated former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, arrives for his funeral at Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal. Kidder’s daughter says the Superman actress’ death has been ruled a suicide. Maggie McGuan told The Associated Press Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, that she knew her mother died by suicide when she was brought to Kidder’s house in May 2018, and that it is a big relief to have the truth out. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File) Adrian Wyld AP