Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s some live music near you this weekend.

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.
The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.
A few staple spots for quality music are Main Street Live!, Bradenton Farmers’ Market and Jerk Dog Records. There are lots of others worth checking out, too.
Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.
Did we miss your event? Send an email with event details to rballogg@bradenton.com and we will do our best to incorporate it into our list.
Thursday
Open Door Band at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171
Warm up for the weekend with live music at at the aerie on Thursday nights; non-members are always welcome.
This week, the Open Door Band will take the stage. The Open Door Band is comprised of veterans, homeless and formerly homeless professional musicians, and they rock.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. foeaerie3171.com.
Friday
Ship of Fools at 5 O’Clock Club
Ship of Fools is a Grateful Dead cover band with a revolving door of talented local musicians.
Details: 5-7:30 p.m., 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday. 5 O’Clock Club, 1930 Hillview St., Sarasota. No cover. facebook.com/5oclockclub.
Lisa Ridings Band at Blase’ Cafe & Martini Bar
Lisa Ridings Band plays high energy dance music.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday. Blase’ Cafe & Martini Bar, 5263 Ocean Blvd Suite #9, Siesta Key. No cover. theblasecafe.com.
Blues to Blackstreet at Blue Marlin Seafood
Blues to Blackstreet plays blues featuring guitar, vocals and saxophone.
Details: 7-10 p.m. Friday. Marlin AMI, 121 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach. No cover. bluemarlinami.com.
Country Night at 10th Street Live
Country Night at 10th Street Live will feature Boss Hawg Band, Rye Road and Country DJ Bobby Laredo from White Buffalo Saloon. The party doesn’t stop until 2:30 a.m.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday. 10th Street Live, 1330 U.S. 301 N., Palmetto. Tickets are $5 pre-sale, $10 day of show. facebook.com/10thstreetlive301.
Terry B. Helm at Bunny and Pirates on Tap
Terry B. Helm plays solo blues-rock and southern rock.
Details: 6 p.m. Friday. Bunnay and Pirates on Tap, 12404 Cortez Road, Cortez. No cover. facebook.com/bunnyandpirates.
Eric Von at The Clam on 59th
Eric Von is a country music singer-songwriter who recently spent three years playing and recording music in Nashville.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Friday. The Clam on 59th, 1830 59th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. facebook.com/TheClamOn59th.
DOVYDAS at Darwin Brewing
DOVYDAS plays bluesy jam music full of impressive guitar work that will temporarily transport you to another dimension. Whether he’s covering Jimi Hendrix or throwing down on an original, it’s good stuff.
Details: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday. Darwin Brewing Company and Taproom, 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton. No cover. darwinbrewingco.com.
Saturday
Vinyl Lovers Trio at The Starlite Room
Vinyl Lovers Trio is a family band that plays jazz, blues, top hits and more.
Details: 8-11 p.m. Saturday. The Starlite Room, 1001 Cocoanut Ave., Sarasota. No cover. starlitesrq.com.
Randy Stephens and The Groove Makers at Mattison’s Riverwalk
Randy Stephens and The Groove Makers play classic rock and blues via original tunes and covers.
Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Mattison’s City Grille Bradenton Riverwalk, 101 Riverfront Blvd., Bradenton. No cover. mattisons.com/mattisons-city-grille-bradenton-riverwalk/.
Yesterdayze at Motorworks
Yesterdayze plays ‘60s hits, including everything from Motown to British Invasion.
Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. motorworksbrewing.com.
Dr. Dave Band at Island Time Bar and Grill
Dr. Dave and band play a high-energy blend of music that they describe as country-grass-rock.
Details: 7 p.m. Saturday. Island Time Bar and Grill, 111 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach. No cover. islandtimebarandgrill.com.
Concrete Edgar at Drift Inn
Southern and classic rock band Concrete Edgar is a regular fixture at Drift Inn on Bradenton Beach.
Details: 9 p.m. Saturday. Drift Inn, 120 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach. No cover. 941-778-9088.
5minus3 at Cortez Kitchen
5minus3 is an acoustic duo that plays a little bit of everything. They cover musical territory from Americana and country to blues and The Beatles.
Details: 6-10 p.m. Saturday. Cortez Kitchen, 4528 119th St. W., Cortez. No cover. thecortezkitchen.com.
Kettle of Fish at Blue Rooster
Kettle of Fish describe their sound as “festiblues,” or the kind of festival music that features blues, soul and funk with the energy of rock n’ roll.
Details: 8-11 p.m. Saturday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover. blueroostersrq.com.
Sunday
IPA Band at Cortez Kitchen
IPA Band is a five-piece that covers blues, rock, hits and more.
Details: 3 p.m. Sunday. Cortez Kitchen, 4528 119th St. W., Cortez. No cover. thecortezkitchen.com.
Natalie Wendel Quartet at Scarpino’s Family Restaurant
The Natalie Wendel Quartet plays jazz featuring bass, drums, guitar, saxophone and vocals.
Details: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday. Scarpino’s Family Restaurant, 6152 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. scarpinosfamilyrestaurant.com.
Hatley Band at Cortez Clam Factory
Hatley Band plays original country music, plus favorites from the rock, country and oldies catalog that crowds can sing along to.
Details: 6-10 p.m. Sunday. Cortez Clam Factory, 10104 Cortez Rd. W., Bradenton. No cover. clamfactory.com.
