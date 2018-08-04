Patrick Stewart to reprise ‘Star Trek’ role in new series

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 file photo, Actor Patrick Stewart attends a press conference for the film ‘Logan’ at the 2017 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany. Patrick Stewart is boldly going where he’s been before _ “Star Trek.” CBS All Access said Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 Stewart has been tapped to headline a new “Star Trek” series, reprising his “Star Trek: New Generation” character, Captain Jean-Luc Picard. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File) Michael Sohn AP