Ai Weiwei says China authorities raze his Beijing studio

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, Chinese activist artist Ai Weiwei listens to a question from the audience as one of his “Good Fences Make Good Neighbors” installations is presented, in New York’s Central Park. Ai says authorities have begun razing his Beijing studio. The frequent government critic says on his Instagram account the demolition began Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, without prior notice and posted videos of an excavator smashing the windows of his “Zuoyou” studio. Richard Drew, File AP Photo