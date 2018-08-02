Look who’s in town. Bradenton gets a visit from Hailey Baldwin, fashion model and Bieber fiancee.

Model and television personality Hailey Baldwin is in Bradenton today for IMG Academy’s 2018 Fashion Camp.
On IMG’s website, the fashion camp is described as a chance to “engage with fashion industry leaders and guest speakers to explore all facets of the industry” and “work with other campers from around the world in breakout sessions and gain key exposure to diverse perspectives and ideas.”
Fan accounts on Instagram and Twitter are uploading clips of Baldwin’s visit and talks to the crowd at IMG.
Topics of discussion include Baldwin’s dress inspiration for the 2018 Met Gala and tips for making it in the modeling industry.
Baldwin, 21, is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and recently got engaged to pop-star Justin Bieber.
