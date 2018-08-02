Look who’s in town. Bradenton gets a visit from Hailey Baldwin, fashion model and Bieber fiancee.

This combination photo shows singer Justin Bieber at the Cannes festival palace in Cannes, southeastern France on Nov. 7, 2015, left, and model Hailey Baldwin at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 20, 2018. Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, are engaged after a month of dating. Bieber confirmed the engagement in an Instagram post Monday, July 9, 2018, that included a photo of Baldwin kissing him. He promises in the post to put Baldwin first and calls her the love of his life. (AP Photo) AP