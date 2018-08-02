This combination photo shows singer Justin Bieber at the Cannes festival palace in Cannes, southeastern France on Nov. 7, 2015, left, and model Hailey Baldwin at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 20, 2018. Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, are engaged after a month of dating. Bieber confirmed the engagement in an Instagram post Monday, July 9, 2018, that included a photo of Baldwin kissing him. He promises in the post to put Baldwin first and calls her the love of his life. (AP Photo)
Entertainment

Look who’s in town. Bradenton gets a visit from Hailey Baldwin, fashion model and Bieber fiancee.

By Ryan Ballogg

rballogg@bradenton.com

August 02, 2018 12:08 PM

Model and television personality Hailey Baldwin is in Bradenton today for IMG Academy’s 2018 Fashion Camp.

On IMG’s website, the fashion camp is described as a chance to “engage with fashion industry leaders and guest speakers to explore all facets of the industry” and “work with other campers from around the world in breakout sessions and gain key exposure to diverse perspectives and ideas.”

Fan accounts on Instagram and Twitter are uploading clips of Baldwin’s visit and talks to the crowd at IMG.

Topics of discussion include Baldwin’s dress inspiration for the 2018 Met Gala and tips for making it in the modeling industry.



Baldwin, 21, is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and recently got engaged to pop-star Justin Bieber.

