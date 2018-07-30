AP PHOTOS: Dog track closure prompts plea for adoptions

In this March 11, 2018 photo, a man walks past the entrance of Macau (Yat Yuen) Canidrome in Macau. The dog races were held here for half a century, up to five nights a week - a constant in this former Portuguese colony even as high-stakes casinos and concert venues sprouted up to offer newer, glitzier entertainment options. Development and changing tastes have finally caught up with the Yat Yuen Canidrome Club, whose closure July, 2018, means the end of a controversial fixture in Macau - and of legal, regulated dog-racing in Asia. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Kin Cheung AP