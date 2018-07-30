2 Italian artists leave Israel after arrest over mural

Ahed Tamimi is hugged after she was released by the Israel army in her village of Nebi Saleh in the West Bank Sunday, July 29, 2018. Palestinian protest icon Ahed Tamimi returned home to a hero’s welcome in her West Bank village on Sunday after Israel released the 17-year-old from prison at the end of her eight-month sentence for slapping and kicking Israeli soldiers. Nasser Shiyoukhi AP Photo