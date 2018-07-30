Bobby Brown to receive proclamation to honor late daughter

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2011, file photo, singer Whitney Houston, left, and daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown arrive at an event in Beverly Hills, Calif. Singer Bobby Brown will receive a proclamation to build a domestic violence shelter in Atlanta in honor of his late daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown. Bobbi Kristina died in hospice care July 26, 2015, about six months after she was found face-down and unresponsive in a bathtub in her suburban Atlanta townhome. Her former boyfriend, Nick Gordon was found responsible in a wrongful death lawsuit. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg, File) Dan Steinberg AP