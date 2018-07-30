Octavia Spencer brings hair mogul’s story to Netflix

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2018, file photo, Octavia Spencer arrives at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Octavia Spencer is bringing the story of black haircare mogul Madam C.J. Walker to television. Netflix said Sunday, July 29, 2018, that Spencer will produce and star in a limited series about the outsized life of Sarah Breedlove, who was known professionally as Walker. The eight-episode drama is based on the book “On Her Own Ground” and includes LeBron James as a producer. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Jordan Strauss Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP