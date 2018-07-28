Iowa artists complete final barn painting

ADVANCE FOR USE SATURDAY, JULY 28 - In this Friday July 20, 2018 photo, plein air painter John Evens shows off his work of the Golloway Barn at the Van Buren County Fair in Keosauqua, Iowa. The barn was was destroyed by high winds from a severe thunderstorm just hours after a group of plein air painters documented the structure’s final day of existence. They were painting the barn as part of the plein air art competition at the Van Buren County Fair. (Will Smith/The Hawk Eye via AP) WILL SMITH AP