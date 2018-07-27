Anne Hathaway dedicates post to slain woman

FILE - In this June 5, 2018 file photo, actress Anne Hathaway attends the world premiere of “Ocean’s 8” in New York. Hathaway calls the fatal stabbing of a young black woman at a subway station in Oakland, California, unspeakable while condemning white privilege. Authorities say a white 27-year-old parolee faces charges in the July 22 death of Nia Wilson. Prosecutors are still investigating if John Cowell was motivated by hate. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Evan Agostini Evan Agostini/Invision/AP