Michael Ondaatje named in Man Booker Prize long list

FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, Jan. 20, 2012, Sri Lankan-born Canadian novelist, poet and Booker Prize-winner Michael Ondaatje reads a book at the back stage green room before presenting his talk at the Jaipur Literature Festival, in Jaipur, in the western Indian state of Rajasthan. Organizers of the Man Booker Prize announced the long list Tuesday July 24, 2018, including Ondaatje for his latest novel “Warlight,” (AP Photo/ Manish Swarup, FILE) Manish Swarup AP