Migos’ Offset arrested on felony gun charges in Georgia

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, Offset, of Migos, arrives at the U.S. premiere of “Bright” at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. Offset is facing two felony gun charges after he and his bodyguard were pulled over outside of Atlanta. Clayton County Police Sgt. Ashanti Marbury tells WSB-TV that an officer pulled over a Porsche 911 Friday afternoon, July 20, 2018, for failing to maintain its lane. Police said the vehicle smelled of marijuana, prompting authorities to search the car and find three guns and marijuana. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Jordan Strauss Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP